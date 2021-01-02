LETTER: COVID exposes our self-centered, selfish nature

Our failure is monumental.

With our wealth and resources America could have handled COVID-19 as well or better than New Zealand. If we had, adjusting for our larger population we would have had less than 1,800 deaths instead of well over a quarter of a million.

COVID-19 has made transparent how single mindedly self-centered and selfish we are. We should hang our heads in shame and instead of harping about our rights, spend some time thinking about our responsibilities and obligations to others and to the world around us.

This is not new in our history. As Gary Michael Tartakov said about our country, “This is a civilization searching for its humanity. It dehumanized others to build its civilization. Now it needs to find its own.”

If we could find just a little humanity and act collectively for the good of all, we could end the pandemic. Are we so selfish that we cannot wear a mask and follow scientific guidelines? Even with a vaccine, we will need to work together to be successful. Only after the pandemic is brought under control will our economy start to recover.

Keith Wolcott, Charleston

