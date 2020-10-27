LETTER: COVID hysteria putting country at risk

Anyone else tired of the COVID hysteria right before the election?

Many of us are going to get the virus. Sadly some are going to die, but even the CDC now agrees that locking us down is not the answer.

Besides those who have lost their businesses, who suffers most? Our children.

They are not only not getting the education they deserve, but the mental and emotional stress for even the strongest kids cannot be denied. Not a doubt in my mind and I know many others that this whole thing has been both media and politically driven.

Nothing else has worked over the last four years and then the left is given this gift of a virus that we don't know much about and that even the experts can not agree on in terms of what to do.

Protect yourself by building up your immune system with vitamins and other treatments and let's get on with our lives.

President Trump understands that. He oversaw a roaring economy and there are signs that it is coming back in spite of everything. Except in blue states such as ours. Every one of them is doing worse while the economies in red states are doing better.