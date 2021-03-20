LETTER: Cox has shown tireless devotion to Mattoon

I am writing to support Dave Cox for Mattoon City Commissioner.

I have known Dave both personally and professionally for over 30 years, and I can think of no better person to serve on the city council. Dave is a person of honesty and integrity, and he has devoted his entire adult life to supporting and promoting the city of Mattoon.

Dave has volunteered his time serving on numerous boards and committees, and his tireless devotion to Mattoon led to him being named Citizen of the Year several years ago by the Chamber of Commerce. I had the honor of serving with Dave on the Mattoon tourism board and saw firsthand his determination and hard work.

Dave understands that in these trying economic times the city must balance all priorities and initiatives with sound fiscal responsibility. He has earned our trust and support. I am voting for Dave Cox, and I ask you to do the same.

Randy Ervin, Mattoon

