LETTER: Danley out of touch with charging priorities

There's a reason why many Republicans support Todd Reardon for state's attorney.

Our current state's attorney has his priorities wrong. Jesse Danley time and time again, gives probation to violent criminals and sex offenders. While, he sends non-violent criminals to prison.

A father enters a room, and finds another man masturbating to his children. The father beats the heck out of him. Our state's attorney sets the father's bond at $75,000. While at the same time he set a bond for a defendant accused of aggravated criminal sexual abuse at only $20,000. The father had every right to protect his kids from a pedophile. The state's attorney doesn't agree. He believes the father should be in prison.

What's even more outrageous is the state's attorney refuses to commit to charging the pedophile, who was doing this in front of the kids.

We need a state's attorney who will send child molesters and women beaters to prison where they belong.

Say no to pedophilia. Say no to Jesse Danley.

I'm a registered Republican, but I cannot vote for our candidate. I cannot vote for someone who has his priorities wrong. That's why I'll be voting for Todd Reardon.