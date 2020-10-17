LETTER: Danley worthy of vote for state's attorney

I first met Jesse Danley in January of 2012. Since that time, he has served the people of Coles County as an assistant state’s attorney, a public defender, and as our current state’s attorney. In all of these positions he has served with dedication and intelligence; working hard to ensure justice is always served. He has always shown himself to be a man of strong character and integrity.

In 2017, I had the pleasure of officiating Jesse’s wedding to his wife, Meredith. They have made their home in Cole County by deciding to raise their children here and being an active part of the community.

In my 15 years of private practice and 20 years as a judge in Coles County, I have known and worked with many attorneys. Based on this experience, I know Jesse has what it takes to continue to be a strong, effective, and fair state’s attorney.

I am voting for Jesse Danley so that Coles County will continue to have an experienced, ethical, and professional state’s attorney. I encourage all of you to do the same.

Teresa Righter, Mattoon

