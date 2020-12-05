LETTER: Deck stacked against success of public schools

We parents, and many educators, are fed up with the politically correct unfunded mandates coming out from the Illinois Education Association. Mandates that many teachers find totally unacceptable and appear to be politically motivated and engineered to deny many teachers their spiritual faith.

Little wonder that parochial schools and other private schools are thriving, as parents are reluctant to send their children to public schools. The limited education they find in the public sector is geared mostly to Marxism and cultural diversity. When public schools first received government funding some years ago, you could bet there would be some very liberal strings attached.

Unfortunately, many families don't have sufficient income to send their children to private schools, and must rely on those public schools that have a dismal record for educating their children. You will find politicians and affluent business families in Illinois sending their children to private schools where they receive much superior educations.