Many things have placed President Trump in the news. One thing is a complaint about his failure to command troops to go to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot to restore order.

The 87-minute refusal. We should ask ourselves what news stories would have followed such a command. The spinmasters of TV and print news would call this solid proof of treason that Trump tried to overthrow the election results.

Trump wanted the election results challenged, but he wanted it done within Constitutional allowances.

Leonidas H. Miller, Mattoon