LETTER: Del Willison's lasting impact remembered

There is a classic line in an American play, “attention must be paid.”

Del Willison may have taught “Death of a Salesman” during his lengthy career in Mattoon High School’s English department, never giving a thought that he was even more deserving of attention than Arthur Miller’s “Willy Loman.” But Del Willison most certainly was.

News came today that he passed on June 5, one of the last in a line of legendary teachers who came into the Mattoon public schools in the 1960s, many remaining, like Del, for their entire careers.

To start naming them is difficult because any list may fail to include those deserving “attention.” But as a group, from elementary schools to the high school, they were, more often than not, outstanding. The fruit of their efforts hangs on the branches of productive lives. They awakened minds to new thoughts and ideas from Larry Hart in speech and dramatics to Lindell Martin in economics to Rose Mary McGowan, Helen Heath, and Del Willison in English.

Like today, their era was not one in which teachers became wealthy in monetary terms. If anything, those who labored through long hours in the 1960s and 1970s received much less than succeeding generations. But they loved teaching, embraced learning, and tried to instill similar ideas in the youngsters arrayed before them in neat rows of desks.

And Willison and Hart and so many others gave these young women and men room to grow. They encouraged more than corrected. Pointing students in directions they had not imagined, these teachers watched with quiet pride as the air lifted their wings. I have spent much of my life writing — for a living and for pleasure. Any credit for that goes to Del Willison, who was the high school newspaper’s advisor and took a chance on.

Bob Sampson, Bloomington

