LETTER: Demand wealthy pay their fair share

Ask yourselves, why would a billionaire like Ken Griffin, whose net worth is around $12 billion dollars, spend tens of millions of dollars trying to convince us to vote against the fair tax amendment?

Probably not out of concern for the average person like you and me. More likely so that he can build on his already substantial wealth to continue buying more of the most expensive homes in the world for himself (Yes, check it out for yourself).

How much more does a man who has everything need? It takes money to run schools, pay for healthcare, maintain vital infrastructure such as highways and bridges, pay the salaries of policemen, firefighters and other vital state and local workers.

Ken Griffin is perfectly happy to shift that responsibility onto the average Illinoisan, while trying to make us believe that it is in our interest to continue with the current regressive tax system. We need a tax system in which our state’s wealthiest residents pay their fair share of what is needed to fund quality public services for Illinois. To put things in perspective, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue, only about 3% of Illinois taxpayers earn enough to see a tax increase under the fair tax.

Don’t listen to Ken Griffin and wealthy coalitions who are funding anti-fair tax campaigns.