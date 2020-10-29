LETTER: Democrats, Chicago not doing state any favors

By the river gently flowing, Illinois. Illinois.

What a tranquil and nostalgic scene. But, underneath it all is a ruthless government that has plunged the state into hopeless bankruptcy. A bankruptcy that cannot be overcome by taxing only the wealthy. Our credit rating rests at the bottom of all 49 states. The governor must believe we citizens of Illinois are weak in the head to pass his so-called fair tax on the ballot this November.

Looking on a political map of the United States, one is shaken by spotting Illinois sticking out like a blue thumb in the midst of those more fiscally responsible red states. Republican presidents to be, don't bother coming to Illinois for it is so biased in the Democrats' web of corruption that such a trip would be a waste of money. Democratic hopefuls don't come to Illinois for they know it is solidly in their grasp...and has been for years.

The state is run by corrupt Democrats who favor Chicago as their base. They control nearly every state office in Illinois, and plan on keeping it that way. Mike Madigan, who is the official keeper of the flame in the state, doles out money to the many Democratic office holders to keep them in line. The Democratic appointed judges will protect their financial benefactor from any undo publicity or political danger on the horizon.