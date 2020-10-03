LETTER: Democrats driving a wedge in America

Today's Democrat party is unrecognizable and no longer the party of the old days. The party has become the corporate party, it is funded and controlled by billionaires. That explains who they will be working for.
President Trump has transformed the Republican party into the new working class party, he has brought back millions of jobs and plans to bring millions more which will drive up wages. He has stated his door is always open to labor union leaders. He rescued and increased Social Security payments, and negotiated a historic peace deal in the Middle East, ending American bloodshed in the region.
Antifa and BLM terrorists are funded by Democrat billionaires with an agenda that doesn't include We The People. When you have politicians who cower down and even knelt to domestic terrorists, it's not difficult to figure out. Some have even walked with the rioters. It's clear, all of the anarchism is in Democrat controlled areas and pretty much none in Republican controlled areas. The Democrats are working with the terrorists by defunding their police. Democrats are actually publicly admitting they will step up the terrorist attacks if the election doesn't go their way. This is insanity! All this leftist terrorism has (forced) this old lifelong Democrat to run away from the terrorists sponsored party. The BLM gang are only terrorists; they do NOT represent the black people, they have killed blacks. Democrats are blocking a stimulus bill that would help working people.
In America "United We Stand, Divided We Fall" the Democrats politicians are driving a wedge in America. The greatest enemy to any nation is from within. The Roman Empire became divided and it fell, America isn't far away. This election is a turning point for America, either the people win or the Democrat terrorists win.
Victor Flood, Gays
