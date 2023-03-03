"Do not put Social Security on the cutting block," as written by Froma Harrop, is what one might expect from the Democrats, for that has been their ace in the hole for years. To cut Social Security would be a death knell for any politician, and they all, Democrat and Republican, know that. Only know-nothing dimwits accept such lies as being put forth by the Democrats. Unfortunately, there are many such Democrats.
I contend that the Democrats are the party for cutting Social Security. How so? By their wild spending that has caused inflation. That has diminished the value of the social security dollar that many older people depend on for their everyday needs.
Jack Pierce, Mattoon