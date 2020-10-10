LETTER: Democrats use Electoral College threat to spur vote

Election time is here and once again. The Democrats say we need to get rid of the Electoral College.

The 12th Amendment gives every state a voice in who will be president. If you didn't have it, only a few heavily populated states like New York and California would decide who would be president.

In other words, a candidate would not really have to campaign in any other state and the country would be run like New York and California. Thus the breadbasket of the country would be run by urban elites who don't know squat about farming. Didn't we fight England over being taxed but not represented in government?

The Democrats talked about getting rid of the Electoral College after the 2000 election but let it go afterward. Not much was said until after President Trump was elected by the Electoral College in 2016 after losing a majority of the vote. Now a new effort is underway, so they say.

Actually since Washington, D.C. is full of lawyers and Constitutional scholars, one might wonder why they have never mentioned that getting rid of the Electoral College would be next to impossible. The only way would be to trash the Constitution itself, which some Democrats would like to do if they had the chance.