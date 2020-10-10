LETTER: Democrats use Electoral College threat to spur vote

Election time is here and once again. The Democrats say we need to get rid of the Electoral College.
The 12th Amendment gives every state a voice in who will be president. If you didn't have it, only a few heavily populated states like New York and California would decide who would be president.
In other words, a candidate would not really have to campaign in any other state and the country would be run like New York and California. Thus the breadbasket of the country would be run by urban elites who don't know squat about farming. Didn't we fight England over being taxed but not represented in government?
The Democrats talked about getting rid of the Electoral College after the 2000 election but let it go afterward. Not much was said until after President Trump was elected by the Electoral College in 2016 after losing a majority of the vote. Now a new effort is underway, so they say.
Actually since Washington, D.C. is full of lawyers and Constitutional scholars, one might wonder why they have never mentioned that getting rid of the Electoral College would be next to impossible. The only way would be to trash the Constitution itself, which some Democrats would like to do if they had the chance.
The Electoral College is a form of checks and balances to ensure that all states will be represented, not just the ones with big populations, similar to having all states equal in the Senate while the House of Representatives is chosen by population.
To trash the Electoral College, you would need to reverse the 12th Amendment, which would mean a new Constitutional amendment. Then two-thirds of the states would have to ratify the new amendment. This can sometimes take years. In other words, 34 of the states would have to say they don't want representation in Washington choosing presidents.
Surely the Democrats know this and the Electoral College shouldn't be an issue. This is just a subject for the left to motivate their base to vote every four years, in other words, a political football.
Sid W. Guill, Mattoon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!