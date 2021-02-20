LETTER: Dems taking steps to further marginalize GOP

If the Democrats are so fearful of President Trump, why are they holding impeachment hearings when he is no longer President? Why are they defying the Constitution to hold these hearings? But, we know Communists have no love for the American Constitution. Yet, for what reason are they continuing to beat a dead horse?

I heard prominent Republicans say that the Biden Administration will be rejected by the people when the 2022 and 2024 elections are held, and they will be returned to office. As I read the HR1 law with section 1501, as presently written, millions of citizens could vote in future elections without risk of being exposed as being unable to cast votes.

In essence, what was the law in the 2020 elections, would be placed on steroids in future elections, and a dictatorial one party government would remain in place into the next millennium. Goodbye to the Conservative Republican Party.

Please be advised, the Democrats will have no trouble passing HR1 into law, and all those Republican dreamers need to just rest in peace.

Jack Pierce, Mattoon

