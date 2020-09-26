LETTER: Dems will stop at nothing to steal election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That the forthcoming presidential election will be the most corrupt in the history of the country is a given. By your own admission of the account of a primary election in Georgia, where nearly 8,000 absentee ballots were voted on and then voted on again in person, proves the corruption of mail-in ballots. If it was true in the state of Georgia, you can imagine what a preponderance of states with mail-in ballots would do to sway a national election.

The Democrats have attempted every other coup attempt to remove the president from office, and this pandemic has helped them immensely, but mailing in of ballots would be a Godsend for them to capture the White House. The ease with which Democrats could capture this election defies description.

Don't expect the results to come in anytime soon, for it could be delayed for weeks or months until the Democrats destroy enough Republican ballots and accumulate enough ballots of their own to declare victory.