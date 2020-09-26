LETTER: Dems will stop at nothing to steal election

That the forthcoming presidential election will be the most corrupt in the history of the country is a given. By your own admission of the account of a primary election in Georgia, where nearly 8,000 absentee ballots were voted on and then voted on again in person, proves the corruption of mail-in ballots. If it was true in the state of Georgia, you can imagine what a preponderance of states with mail-in ballots would do to sway a national election.
The Democrats have attempted every other coup attempt to remove the president from office, and this pandemic has helped them immensely, but mailing in of ballots would be a Godsend for them to capture the White House. The ease with which Democrats could capture this election defies description.
Don't expect the results to come in anytime soon, for it could be delayed for weeks or months until the Democrats destroy enough Republican ballots and accumulate enough ballots of their own to declare victory.
The aging Biden is but a robot, programmed by the left to have his seemingly moderate views, accepted by Trump haters, only to succumb to the real radical elements of the Democrat party. Such as Kamala Harris and the mob that supports her. I do believe however, that the Democrats have gone a bridge too far, and that the violent Marxist elements of the party will not be silenced by a Biden victory. Not at all, the anarchy would continue.
Jack Pierce, Mattoon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!