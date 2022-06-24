LETTER: Desire to do what is right makes Bower ideal candidate

With the June primary approaching I want to take this opportunity to urge the people of the 5th Judicial Circuit to vote for Judge Brian Bower for the position of circuit judge. I can think of nobody more experienced or qualified to represent the people of the circuit than Brian.

Brian's legal career spans nearly 40 years and during the entirety of his career he has served the people of his circuit with dedication, integrity, and excellence.

Brian spent nearly 30 years in private practice in Charleston, but during the majority of that time also served the people of Charleston as the city attorney. During that time, I had the pleasure to meet Brian while I was working as an assistant state's attorney in Coles County. Although we were representing opposite sides in the cases we had in common, and as such, did not always agree, Brian always was respectful and honest. He understood that the nature of the legal system was that we would not always agree, especially when representing opposing sides.

I then had the privilege to work for Brian when he was elected Coles County state's attorney in 2012. As a career prosecutor I have had the opportunity to work numerous different state's attorneys in multiple counties. Brian's knowledge of the law and commitment to serving the people he represented was second to none. Almost without exception, Brian was always the first person in the office each day, even after putting in 20 hours the previous day.

During his tenure as state's attorney, Brian displayed all the qualities of an excellent advocate for the people. He was tough on crime, as demonstrated by his multiple successful murder trials, including obtaining a life sentence in one case. He was also tireless. On one occasion Brian spent three consecutive weeks in trial as he led the prosecution in back-to-back murder trials of codefendants. Despite the long hours, including the several weeks leading up to those trials, Brian remained a calm and steady leader for the office.

More than just being tough on crime though, Brian also understood that the role of the prosecutor was not merely to seek convictions, but rather to seek justice. He understood that the state's attorney's role was to seek out justice for everyone in the system and that included recognizing when prosecuting a case was not the right thing to do. Ultimately Brian described his role perfectly when he said, "The job of our office is simply to do what's right." It is this insight that makes Brian an excellent judge today. He will not prejudge any case and he will treat every case as though it is of the utmost importance, because to the parties of the case, it often is of the utmost importance. Brian will listen to both sides in every case and carefully consider all the evidence as well as the law before rendering any decisions.

In short, the people of the 5th Judicial Circuit would be doing themselves a disservice by not supporting Brian Bower in his campaign for the position of circuit judge.

Robert Scales, Mattoon

