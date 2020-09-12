LETTER: Do more for fishermen at Lake Charleston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I stopped in at Lake Charleston this week and was immediately highly impressed with the work that has been accomplished so far at the boat launch area.

While not yet completed, I saw improvements that have been long needed. I'm not a walker, but the walking paths along the lake shore definitely create more access for shoreline fishers. I have previously fished from the boat docks with success, but now there is access to much more of the lake.

That is my congratulations to the city of Charleston for installing what are definitely improvements. They have been needed for a long time.

Now then, there used to be vehicular access to both sides of the river just past the stilling basin. Now there is not. Fishing in the stilling basin has been a favorite for many persons for decades, but now no one can drive to the south side, and I see no trespassing signs along the road across from the new pavilion. Fishermen used to be able to drive off of the roadway towards the river, then walk down the north side of the river to fish in the stilling basis from that side, but the new roadway has cut off that opportunity.