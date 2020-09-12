LETTER: Do more for fishermen at Lake Charleston

I stopped in at Lake Charleston this week and was immediately highly impressed with the work that has been accomplished so far at the boat launch area.
While not yet completed, I saw improvements that have been long needed. I'm not a walker, but the walking paths along the lake shore definitely create more access for shoreline fishers. I have previously fished from the boat docks with success, but now there is access to much more of the lake.
That is my congratulations to the city of Charleston for installing what are definitely improvements. They have been needed for a long time.
Now then, there used to be vehicular access to both sides of the river just past the stilling basin. Now there is not. Fishing in the stilling basin has been a favorite for many persons for decades, but now no one can drive to the south side, and I see no trespassing signs along the road across from the new pavilion. Fishermen used to be able to drive off of the roadway towards the river, then walk down the north side of the river to fish in the stilling basis from that side, but the new roadway has cut off that opportunity.
Please give us back access to the stilling basin from either or both sides of the river. Open the gates. Remove the barriers so fishermen can get to the river. There are multiple species of desirable fish in the stilling basin to be caught — carp, catfish, bluegill, crappie and perch.
Other than building the Alex Russell Gazebo and Dock, installing some crappie "trees", and the current replacing of the aged boat dock and providing greater shoreline access, I have seen very little efforts for decades to accommodate fishermen.
Will parking spaces be created for vehicles without trailers near the boat dock? That would be appreciated by fishermen who would like to fish from the new docks or along the shoreline on the north side of the island.
Have any efforts been undertaken to monitor the species and quantity of fish in the Side Channel Reservoir recently?
Again, thank you to the city of Charleston crews who have been working to improve being able to enjoy visiting Lake Charleston.
William Harrison, Charleston
