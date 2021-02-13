LETTER: Do the smart thing, get COVID vaccine

Today I received my first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

While I am relieved to have started the vaccination process, I am truly grateful for the thousands of scientists, immunologists and trial volunteers, plus the hundreds of thousands involved in the production, distribution and administration of the vaccine. Countless hours, working literally around the clock — have brought us to this place. It is beyond remarkable our country has marshalled the science and resources to produce two effective vaccines against this deadly virus in about a year’s time. It has been no easy feat, and none of us should lose sight of the effort required.

As a society, we must not ignore the lessons of this pandemic. We must never again allow our public health system to be marginalized, underfunded and unprepared to meet the next inevitable pandemic. We owe it to ourselves and our future generations to remain vigilant and prepared.

For those who might be vaccine hesitant, I implore you to use critical thinking skills when making your decision. Understand and follow the science rather than what you may read on social media or hear from others. Everyone doing their small part — getting vaccinated, consistently wearing your mask and practicing social distancing for a few more months, will help return us to "normalcy" all the sooner.

Jud Armstrong, Charleston

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0