LETTER: Don’t tell me I’m not a Christian

In response to Eric Thompson’s Sept 19 letter: God cares about so much more than abortion. Why don’t you? I am a pro-lifer, who is pro-choice. Pro-choice does not equal pro-abortion. Nobody is happy about abortion, but it’s not your business to make choices for others. God gives us free will. You can’t tell anyone else how to live. We are here to tell others about Jesus. God will take it from there.
For you to say that it is our “call and duty” from God to vote for Trump is really quite absurd. Trump’s words and actions contradict Christ in every way. He is full of pride, he calls people names, makes fun of the disabled, his lies are too numerous to count, and he put everyone in our nation at risk by keeping valuable information about the virus from us. And now 200,000 Americans are dead because he decided to “downplay” it.
He could have encouraged mask wearing, and helped save lives, but he chose not to. He said he “didn’t want to cause fear and panic”…. yet, he uses scare tactics in every other issue.
I am so disheartened that so many Christians have abandoned everything that was taught in Sunday School and church, and bent their beliefs to try to justify their blind devotion to Trump.
The Bible says so much about so many issues… feed the hungry, give to the poor, love your neighbor (which doesn’t just mean Americans), have no other gods before GOD. Is politics your god?
The main point to the Bible is loving God and loving each other. Period. I am a Christian. And I am voting for Joe Biden. My faith and my love for God tells me that he is the best choice. Don’t tell me I’m not a Christian.
Shari McKinney, Charleston
