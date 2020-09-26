LETTER: Don’t tell me I’m not a Christian

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Eric Thompson’s Sept 19 letter: God cares about so much more than abortion. Why don’t you? I am a pro-lifer, who is pro-choice. Pro-choice does not equal pro-abortion. Nobody is happy about abortion, but it’s not your business to make choices for others. God gives us free will. You can’t tell anyone else how to live. We are here to tell others about Jesus. God will take it from there.

For you to say that it is our “call and duty” from God to vote for Trump is really quite absurd. Trump’s words and actions contradict Christ in every way. He is full of pride, he calls people names, makes fun of the disabled, his lies are too numerous to count, and he put everyone in our nation at risk by keeping valuable information about the virus from us. And now 200,000 Americans are dead because he decided to “downplay” it.

He could have encouraged mask wearing, and helped save lives, but he chose not to. He said he “didn’t want to cause fear and panic”…. yet, he uses scare tactics in every other issue.

I am so disheartened that so many Christians have abandoned everything that was taught in Sunday School and church, and bent their beliefs to try to justify their blind devotion to Trump.