LETTER: Don't be fooled by fair tax promises

Vote “no” against the so-called Fair Tax Amendment. In reality it is a fleecing of taxpayers.

Currently the politicians can raise taxes when they want, but they are limited, increases are capped as a protection for taxpayers. This so-called Fair Tax would remove those limits and protections.

Historically Springfield politicians are not known for their honesty. There is no way anyone is going to see a tax decrease. This amendment can, and will, substantially raise everyone's taxes across the board.

This amendment was written by lawyers. While it may not appear that bad on the surface, it is robbery for taxpayers.

Notice, it is an amendment, so it will most likely never be overturned. They are doing this to pay back their special interests groups that are getting them elected on the backs of taxpayers.

They lie and say it will help schools. Gee, how many times have we been suckered into that one?

Residents and businesses are leaving the state in droves, this state is going down and this fleecing will accelerate our downfall. The incumbent politicians doesn’t work for the people because they don’t need to, the majority goes to the polling place and slit their own throats every time.

Victor Flood, Gays

