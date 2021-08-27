LETTER: Drinking alcohol while pregnant has consequences

FASD, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, is the most common and most preventable of all disorders in the world. Preventable with mothers abstaining from alcohol during pregnancy.

Woman’s Christian Temperance Union asks its members to write letters and promote projects to educate FASD. At the present time, there are three area schools participating in color sheet, poster and essay contests sponsored by the National WCTU. Included is alcohol and drugs and topics such as What Does Alcohol Cost Society, How is Drug Abuse Dangerous and What are the Negative Effects of Smoking to Everyone.

I will copy a portion of a winning essay written by probably a fifth grader... “If a mother is pregnant and she drinks alcohol she could hurt the baby. A baby could be born and have damage to its body or brain. My parents don’t drink and have set a good example for me. Some parents set a bad example for their kids.”

This student and the students who color pictures and do posters and essays do research and they believe in what they color and design. What a tragedy to see babies born with alcohol and drug withdrawals, crying and shaking and most often underweight premature.

Proactive education of the woes of alcohol and drugs is a rewarding program when working with these children and we welcome visitors and new members to share these experiences. There is a local WCTU meeting monthly. For information call 217-234-9827.

Norma Taylor, Mattoon

