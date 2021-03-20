LETTER: Editorial board should be ashamed of itself

Unfortunately, the editors of this newspaper appear to have disregarded their own policy in publishing the opinion letter of "Jack Ewers."

The letter was obviously not written by a 13-year-old boy, but it was written by someone who resorts to stereotyping Judaism and Jewish culture.

By resorting to a mockery of conversion and crass stereotyping of the bar mitzvah ritual, the letter fails as an attempt at satire with regard to Mary Miller, who was actually called out for antisemitism by the Anti-defamation League, an organization with the goal of stopping defamation of the Jewish people and securing fair justice for all people.

Shame on the editorial staff of this newspaper for not only publishing bad satire as an opinion letter, but for calling attention to it with a catchy title and its inclusion on the newspaper's Facebook page, resorting to the same base level of mockery of a religion and culture.

Both the publication of the letter and the attempt to bring it to the attention of as many readers as possible reflect a lack of integrity on the part of the editorial staff and the same lack of respect of diversity of religious and cultural practices that appears to be shared by a sizable segment of the population of Coles County.

Marjorie Hanft, Charleston

