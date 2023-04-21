I have been a clinical counselor at EIU for almost 13 years and had always planned on retiring from EIU. Staying at EIU is very important to me because I care about the students and the university as a whole.

Unfortunately, even with a second job, it is becoming harder and harder to remain at EIU, given the lack of raises, low wages and the state of the economy.

Over the last several years I have grown more and more disheartened by the lack of support from higher administration. There was a time that EIU administration cared about and invested in the employees. The atmosphere was bright, and retention of staff was high.

Sadly, we are now far from that. Staff/faculty turn-over is high, morale is low, and we are tired and discouraged. What's that saying? If they don't appreciate your presence perhaps you should try giving them your absence.

Although stressful, these strike days have also brought hope. They have brought all kinds of people together; unified in this, because wrong is wrong.

It is wrong that administration is unwilling to agree to fair raises, but sure is willing to line their own pockets. Glassman will be receiving a hefty salary of $16K/month (after leaving the president position) to teach one class this fall. It is wrong that administration refuses to address workload issues. It is wrong that the lawyer for the university negotiating team is getting paid $300/hour and is the same lawyer for UIC and Governor’s State strikes.

This delays negotiations for each of our campuses because he can’t be at three places at once and in getting paid $300/hour, there's not a whole lot of incentive for him to come to an agreement. Glassman/EIU administration, do better.

-- Lindsay Wilson, Ashmore