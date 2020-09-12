LETTER: EIU, community can't tolerate violence

If you have that kind of anger inside you then it is time to take a step back from politics. I hate to break it to everyone but lies are being told all around just to make your blood boil.

If you don't want to feel like your strings are being pulled then do not fall for the stuff they're saying to try and get you to run out into the streets screaming like a banshee.

The only way this will end is if one of the candidates wins by a landslide. If the election is contested I only fear it will get much worse. All I can say to the people of Charleston is be above it all.

I do not think it was the right move for the university to allow any one of these groups to "officially" gather on campus. I can only hope that if they do they make the lines perfectly clear and that the line includes condoning any acts of violence.

I'm tired of seeing violence. I'm tired of seeing lives ruined over an election. There really is no way to sugar coat it or fancy this letter up so I'm going to say it one more time as if we shouldn't all know already: Violence is not the answer. I personally would like to see some community spirit catch a boost. Charleston needs it now before its waning pulse flat lines forever. God bless.

Julian Russell, Mattoon

