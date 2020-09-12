LETTER: EIU, community can't tolerate violence

Yesterday I saw a picture on Facebook of the American flag with the Eastern Illinois University Panther flag below it. Above both of those was a Black Lives Matter flag and the page supported a group on campus.
I tried to see if they would allow a "Qanon" group on campus but to no response. Both groups were not labeled as terrorist groups but labeled as having the "potential" for terrorist acts by the FBI.
I personally don't care either way as long as they engage in peaceful activity.
Everyone has the right to a peaceful protest but the moment it becomes violent it becomes a riot. Look up the definition of protest and riot in the dictionary.
I know one of those groups has remained peaceful while I see the other on television spitting on old ladies and burning down buildings and rioting and looting.
It really needs to stop. This is not the way to accomplish anything in this country. I don't think it ever was about the causes they were claimed to be about as much as protesting their anger at Trump.
Charleston has taken a hit as it is. It saddens me deeply to see businesses folding up and the town looking like a ghost town.
I'm not writing this to stir any trouble but rather to say that hurting people is not the answer. What is going on now is insane. I even saw a video of two girls snatching a "MAGA" hat off the head of a seven year old kid.
If you have that kind of anger inside you then it is time to take a step back from politics. I hate to break it to everyone but lies are being told all around just to make your blood boil.
If you don't want to feel like your strings are being pulled then do not fall for the stuff they're saying to try and get you to run out into the streets screaming like a banshee.
The only way this will end is if one of the candidates wins by a landslide. If the election is contested I only fear it will get much worse. All I can say to the people of Charleston is be above it all.
I do not think it was the right move for the university to allow any one of these groups to "officially" gather on campus. I can only hope that if they do they make the lines perfectly clear and that the line includes condoning any acts of violence.
I'm tired of seeing violence. I'm tired of seeing lives ruined over an election. There really is no way to sugar coat it or fancy this letter up so I'm going to say it one more time as if we shouldn't all know already: Violence is not the answer. I personally would like to see some community spirit catch a boost. Charleston needs it now before its waning pulse flat lines forever. God bless.
Julian Russell, Mattoon
