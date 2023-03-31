As a former EIU-UPI chief negotiator and chapter president, as well as an EIU Faculty Senate chair, I learned conflicts are inevitable and resolutions are necessary.

After months of delay, it’s high time for President Glassman and Eastern’s Board of Trustees to reach a resolution – a fair contract agreement – with Eastern’s chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois. Doing so will benefit everyone at Eastern and the larger community.

Students will benefit. They will know classes will continue, grades will be recorded, and graduations will proceed.

Faculty and academic support professionals will benefit. They’ll know Eastern’s President and Board value them with a reasonable standard of living in the face of inflation and a history of substandard increases. Morale matters, especially when key administrators have recently been granted extremely generous compensation packages.

The surrounding community will thrive when more people can continue to afford to purchase goods and services.

I urge President Glassman and the Board to do the right thing – to support and encourage their faculty and academic support professionals, those who nurture and educate Eastern’s students and contribute to the larger community as citizens in so many ways.

EIU’s potential is greatest when conflict advances to resolution, and resolution advances to progress.

-- John B. Allison, Professor Emeritus,

EIU, English Department, Charleston