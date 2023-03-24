I’m writing to encourage Charleston voters to elect Matt Titus to the CUSD School Board in the upcoming election.
I’ve know Matt for many years and know him to be a very competent and hard working person. Matt is a former CUSD board member and is very familiar with the workings of the district. He has innovative ideas for the future of CUSD students and the desire to serve them for the next four years.
Matt attended and graduated from the Charleston district. He is very conscientious, thoughtful and a great listener. His enthusiasm to serve the students and parents of the CUSD area knows no bounds.
Please vote for Matt Titus in the upcoming election.
-- Debby Rappe, Charleston