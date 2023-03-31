To be a country, a government must have a policy to protect national security and sovereignty. At the present our United States has neither.

The progressive left and Democrats have demanded and persuaded the President to allow open borders on America. We, as citizens, are losing our freedoms and benefits to illegal immigrants.

Since 2020, we have seen an invasion of over 3 million illegals pouring across our said border, only to have Homeland Security release them freely run throughout America. Illegal got-aways evading law enforcement are estimated to be around 2 million. No borders has led to criminal cartels making billions off of human trafficking, sex trade, and drugs -- fentanyl killing 300 Americans a day.

We, as citizens, demand this government close our borders. We expect these officials to live up to their oath of office to protect citizens and follow our laws and Constitution. President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas should immediately:

Close the border

Build a wall, it's paid for

Demand Mexico stop illegals entering U. S. or face higher tariffs, military intervention to destroy cartels

Deport all illegal immigrants in America, no chance to return

Demand all countries direct immigrants to U.S. embassies for processing

Totally support border agents in performance of their duties

Our government will totally support and carry out the immigration laws of our country

People must demand our elected officials live up to their oath or face removal. We must act Now to save what our forefathers died for,

-- Clarence Kersey, Mattoon