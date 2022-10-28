 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Election could key constitutional crisis

  • 0
Mattoon Letters to the Editor.jpg

If enough people running for states' Attorney Generals in states controlled by one party get elected, free elections may be a thing of the past. Several of them have declared they will let their state legislators decide who gets their electoral college votes. This would allow state legislatures to override the vote totals in their states, thus negating the wish of the voters. if these candidates follow through with their promises, we may have a constitutional crisis in our country.

Paul Harrell, Charleston

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News