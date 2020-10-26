LETTER: Facts show vote for amendment best for state

A proposed amendment to the Illinois constitution appears as the only item in the left-hand column on the front of this year’s ballot. I strongly urge you to vote yes on this item.

First, currently an Illinois taxpayer with income in the bottom 20% (less than $21,800 taxable income) pays 14.4% of their income in combined state and local taxes, while one in the top 1% ($537,400 and above) pays only 7.4%. That is not fair. The state tax system should not subsidize the wealthy at the expense of the average taxpayer. The Illinois constitution now requires the same rate for all income levels. The sole purpose of the proposed amendment is to allow different rates for different income levels. That is all there is to it. Vote yes.

Second, contrary to what you often hear from opponents of this amendment, there will be absolutely no change to the way income tax rates are set. New rates will still require open votes in both houses of the state legislature and the governor’s signature. There are no “unprecedented new powers to raise tax rates.” There is no new mechanism for taxing pension income. All such claims are simply false scare tactics. Vote yes.