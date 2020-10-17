LETTER: Fair Tax Amendment good for taxpayers

Here are some things the Fair Tax Amendment to the Illinois constitution will not do: It will not allow taxation of retirement income. It will not raise property taxes. In fact, it will increase the property tax credit, effectively lowering property taxes.

There is a lot of disinformation out there, as well as information that is presented in an incomplete or misleading manner. Check all the facts.

Here are some things the Fair Tax Amendment will do: help the Illinois economy recover and grow by giving ordinary people more money to buy what they need and keeping public employees on the job; reduce the Illinois deficit and increase funding for schools, roads, bridges, buses, trains, health care, parks, and public universities; lower taxes for 97% of people in Illinois. Do the right thing for yourself and your community — vote yes.

Ellen Wolcott, Charleston

