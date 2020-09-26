 Skip to main content
LETTER: Fair tax good for people of Coles County
The Fair Tax amendment will decrease taxes on those making less than $100,000/year. It will raise taxes on those making more than $250,000 a year.

Almost 91% of households in Coles County make less than $100,000 a year. Less than 1% of households in Coles County make over $250,000 a year.

The Fair Tax amendment will put more money in the pockets of households who need it more than ever during these uncertain times. This money will most likely go to groceries, rent, and other necessities helping to stimulate our local economy.

Voting yes for the Fair Tax Amendment is good for our people and good for Coles County.

Paula Enstrom, Charleston

