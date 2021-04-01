LETTER: Firing Spoonhour was the wrong decision

I would like to take time to address the recent firing of Coach Spoonhour. I don't understand how Tom Michael can make this decision.

While I am a proud alum and Charleston native, I want to see EIU succeed, however, in these times, with overall falling enrollment (actual on campus) and facilities, Coach Spoonhour did an excellent job.

If there was no COVID this year, coach would have had a team primed to make a run and no doubt a 17-20 game winner. Did we not learn our lesson after firing coach Samuels and crew?

When do we hold Tom Michael accountable? What has he done for EIU, or its athletics. Every coach he has hired has below .500 winning percentages. So we go fire the one closest to .500 on the upswing which is a revenue sport?

I think EIU Nation and the community of Charleston needs to take a look at the Athletic Director and his leadership before we start firing coaches.

Firing Jay was wrong and unjust.

Todd Strong, EIU class 96, Highland

