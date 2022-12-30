 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Focus on what you can control

  0
School is where you learn lessons, and then you take tests. However, in the school of life, tests come first, and then you learn the lessons. The tests keep repeating until you learn the lessons.

Suppose you struggle with a problem but never learn the underlying lesson, the root cause. Then the pain will continue until you finally learn the lesson. It may come differently, but it will return.

The hardest lesson to learn is that there are things you can and can't control. If you want to be miserable, focus on things you can't control, like the weather, the government, your spouse, your kids, the boss, and what other people think and do.

If you want to be happy, focus on what you can control, like yourself. The choice is yours. Many internet sites will help. Try managing Your mind.

Don Searles, Mattoon

