LETTER: Following "A" science, not "THE" science

Thinking only of face masks, distancing and quarantining, we are told we are "Following THE science." Being a hermit is following THE science. Medical scientists can rightly call this A SCIENCE; but they cannot call THE SCIENCE. Science has other avenues such as hydroxy with zinc which has not received a fair hearing except from some doctors who actually treat patients. Another avenue of science is ultra violet light which kills germs and viruses. Some have installed UV devices in their heating and cooling systems for that purpose, following some science. Shall we sanitize the air in schools, churches, and restaurants with UV? Hydroxy and UV would be pro-active efforts against this disease. Masks etc. are only defensive gestures of limited value. Active intervention is needed. Waiting for the vaccine is not enough. Pathetic.