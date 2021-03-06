LETTER: Forgive student loans, revamp campaign finance

Congress is the wealthy's paid buffer to socialism.

It's socialism for the rich, wealthy, and well-connected and rugged capitalism for everyone else. That's what comes to mind when I hear about Joe Biden not voicing support for canceling $50,000 of student loan debt per borrower. Yet just last year, many large, profitable businesses in Central Illinois received PPP loans over $1,000,000. Some were as large as $10,000,000.

If Congress can pass relief for large corporations, they surely can pass relief for the 43 million students burdened with student loans. Even if this is done, elected officials and the public cannot ignore the reason why corporations and wealthy individuals are getting away with the largest transfer of wealth in the world.

Theft from the poor and middle class is happening directly because corporations and corporate owners write laws and donate what seems like unlimited sums of money to members of Congress and state governments. In Illinois, campaign finance law allows politicians like Rep. Chris Miller (R-110), Sen. Darren Bailey (R-55), and Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-15) to receive what seems like unlimited donations from Rural King and their owners. Rural King also received a $1.1 million forgivable PPP loan from the government.