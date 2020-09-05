LETTER: "Freedom isn't free... wear a mask"

I never thought I'd live in a time where I'd rather shop at or eat at a major corporate chain than an independently owned mom-and-pop shop, but here we are. Up until recently, with some exceptions, I'd always much rather shop at a non-franchise than a chain, but it seems that the chains are the ones who are more reliably requiring their employees to wear masks and expecting their customers to do the same. I know that there are exceptions to both (some local chains aren't enforcing it, and some independent shops are), but at least with a chain, there are more levels of oversight to ensure health and safety of workers and customers (lest they get sued).
I wonder how many people who fervently refuse to wear masks really stop and think about the ironies of their positions.
As a teacher, I wonder how many of you who refuse to wear masks are also demanding that schools be opened up. Many of you say it isn't that bad for kids, and kids need to be in school (and I agree, that is ideal), but ignore the fact that there's typically at least one adult for every 20-30 kids in the building.
As a Christian, I wonder how many of you say "faith over fear," forgetting the fact that 1) we are called to love our neighbor as ourself and 2) when tempted by the Devil to risk harming himself to see if God would save him, Jesus said "thou shall not put the Lord thy God to the test." While Jesus said "be not afraid," He never guaranteed protection from physical harm.
As a former military "brat," I wonder how many anti-maskers proudly proclaimed on July 4th "Freedom isn't Free," but also say "I don't have to wear a mask, because this is a free country." We do have limits to our freedoms, and we do have responsibilities that come with our rights. Your right to comfort should not override someone else's right to health and safety.
For that matter, I wonder how many of you own guns "just in case" for personal protection (which is totally your right--not arguing that), on the VERY slim chance you might need it, but refuse to protect yourself and others from a highly communicable disease that poses severe health risks for 20-25% of the adult population (for some, causing lingering symptoms, even after no longer testing positive).
Wearing masks (especially in the summer) is not fun. But even if you physically can't tolerate wearing them, that doesn't give you a right to ignore the rules and put others at risk. You DO have the right to request "reasonable accommodations" from management, but that might mean having things delivered to your car or home.
Countries that have decreased their deaths and infection rates (even ones more populous than he US) did so by taking this seriously. We can all agree this sucks. What happened to "we're all in this together"?
Heather Siegel, Charleston
