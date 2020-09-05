LETTER: "Freedom isn't free... wear a mask"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I never thought I'd live in a time where I'd rather shop at or eat at a major corporate chain than an independently owned mom-and-pop shop, but here we are. Up until recently, with some exceptions, I'd always much rather shop at a non-franchise than a chain, but it seems that the chains are the ones who are more reliably requiring their employees to wear masks and expecting their customers to do the same. I know that there are exceptions to both (some local chains aren't enforcing it, and some independent shops are), but at least with a chain, there are more levels of oversight to ensure health and safety of workers and customers (lest they get sued).

I wonder how many people who fervently refuse to wear masks really stop and think about the ironies of their positions.

As a teacher, I wonder how many of you who refuse to wear masks are also demanding that schools be opened up. Many of you say it isn't that bad for kids, and kids need to be in school (and I agree, that is ideal), but ignore the fact that there's typically at least one adult for every 20-30 kids in the building.