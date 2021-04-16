LETTER: Georgia's election law has far-reaching power

The focus on the state of Georgia's new voter suppression laws has been MLB's decision to pull the All-Star game out of Atlanta. What's not getting the attention it should is that their state legislature will have the ability to overturn the results of any state elections, even local ones. Just imagine our state legislature coming into our community and overturning the results of an election here? If the Republicans ever get control of our state legislature it could happen here too.
Paul Harrell, Charleston