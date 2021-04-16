 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Georgia's election law has far-reaching power
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Georgia's election law has far-reaching power

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The focus on the state of Georgia's new voter suppression laws has been MLB's decision to pull the All-Star game out of Atlanta. What's not getting the attention it should is that their state legislature will have the ability to overturn the results of any state elections, even local ones. Just imagine our state legislature coming into our community and overturning the results of an election here? If the Republicans ever get control of our state legislature it could happen here too.

Paul Harrell, Charleston

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News