LETTER: Gerrymandering must end, fair maps must prevail

Every ten years, Illinois politicians — without substantial public input or the use of an independent commission– decide on who they will represent.

In a process known as gerrymandering, Illinois state legislators purposefully create districts that benefit their political aspirations. How is this fair? Elections should represent the will of the people, not politicians.

Election after election, Illinois state legislative races remain uncontested. In 2020, for example, 62 out of 138 state legislative races were uncontested: 10 uncontested state Senate seats and 52 state House seats.

However, it's easy to understand why these races remain unchallenged. In the eyes of a potential candidate, why run if the area is unfairly gerrymandered in a way that will almost guarantee your loss?

In addition, in races where there has been evident gerrymandering, the elections are strikingly uncompetitive. In 2018, 82% of the state legislative races weren’t competitive. Why vote if the area is unfairly gerrymandered in a way that will almost guarantee your preferred candidate’s loss? Unfortunately, gerrymandering deflates voters’ enthusiasm to participate and discourages people from running for office; therefore, we need to come up with better solutions to this ongoing problem.