LETTER: Gerrymandering must end, fair maps must prevail

Every ten years, Illinois politicians — without substantial public input or the use of an independent commission– decide on who they will represent.
In a process known as gerrymandering, Illinois state legislators purposefully create districts that benefit their political aspirations. How is this fair? Elections should represent the will of the people, not politicians.
Election after election, Illinois state legislative races remain uncontested. In 2020, for example, 62 out of 138 state legislative races were uncontested: 10 uncontested state Senate seats and 52 state House seats.
However, it's easy to understand why these races remain unchallenged. In the eyes of a potential candidate, why run if the area is unfairly gerrymandered in a way that will almost guarantee your loss?
In addition, in races where there has been evident gerrymandering, the elections are strikingly uncompetitive. In 2018, 82% of the state legislative races weren’t competitive. Why vote if the area is unfairly gerrymandered in a way that will almost guarantee your preferred candidate’s loss? Unfortunately, gerrymandering deflates voters’ enthusiasm to participate and discourages people from running for office; therefore, we need to come up with better solutions to this ongoing problem.
If we want to ensure that voters’ opinions are represented in the future, Illinois should create an independent redistricting commission. And let me be clear, gerrymandering is not a Democrat or Republican issue — gerrymandering is a democracy issue. Using non-legislative methods of redistricting would, according to a study conducted by James B Cottrill, “decrease the likelihood that incumbents would run unopposed.” This would open the doors for candidates from both parties to run, stopping the cycle of elections being merely “primary races.” At the same time, citizens would be more engaged and encouraged to vote. We should fight for fair maps, so our communities can benefit for years to come.