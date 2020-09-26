LETTER: Graduated tax vital to meet public needs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you want public schools that provide a high quality of education to all children, vote yes on the Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment.

If you want affordable public universities at which anyone can pursue a first rate higher education, regardless of means, without incurring burdensome debt, vote yes on the amendment.

If you want adequate public health services, good roads and public transportation, utilities that provide reliably pure drinking water, and protection of our environment from pollution and degradation, vote yes on the amendment.

A high quality of life requires these types of public goods, and to have them we need to pay for them. In a society of highly unequal wealth and income such as ours, those with more disposable income must pay more.

The idea that government is the problem is a ruse. The private sector will not provide us with clean air and water, because pollution is not factored into market transactions. The private sector will not provide children, other than those of the wealthy, with the best schools. The private sector provides only for those with the money to buy, thus compounding inequality. The government, by contrast, works for us.