LETTER: Hall has the experience needed in next Mattoon mayor

On April 6, we the citizens of Mattoon have an important obligation before us; electing the leaders of our city, the mayor and four council members, for the next four years.

Mattoon has been going through tough times. One of the city’s largest employers closed, a pandemic caused many people to become unemployed, and some small businesses closed. The city tax revenue has been reduced and expenses have remained the same or have increased.

Under these trying times we need the right person leading and representing the city. We need a person who can and has worked with leaders in our community, state and the country. Rick Hall has the experience of working with these leaders.

I worked with Rick Hall for several years at Consolidated Communications and we also served together on various community action committees, such as the Mattoon City Planning, Mattoon in Motion and the Housing Committee. Rick has the experience we need as our mayor.