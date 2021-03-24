LETTER: Hall has time, experience to lead Mattoon as mayor

It is my privilege to write this letter to the citizens of Mattoon to ask you to seriously consider Rick Hall as the next mayor of Mattoon.

I have been a resident of Mattoon my entire life and retired after working for the Community Unit #No. 2 school systems for over 25 years. Over the years, I have seen first-hand what Rick has done for our town. He was a huge leader that assisted with funding to have the beautiful new schools built in this town that all four of my grandchildren were fortunate to have attended. I have watched how he has given so much of his time to this community.

I personally have known Rick for over 50 years and have been friends with his wife since our childhood growing up in this town. I recognize that Rick will be able to dedicate all of his attention to being mayor of Mattoon. With him being retired from his job he will be able to devote full-time to the needs and priorities of our town.

As a citizen and a personal friend, I highly recommend and support Rick Hall for mayor.

Barb Buckley, Mattoon

