LETTER: Hall is obvious choice for Mattoon mayor

On Tuesday, April 6th, Mattoon will be electing a new mayor. We would like to ask voters to consider casting their vote for Rick Hall.

We have known Rick for over 30 years. We can honestly say we have never met anyone more committed to helping Mattoon move forward than Rick. A long-time advocate of this city, Rick has dedicated countless hours to support our community through involvement with Rotary Club, City Council, United Way, Mattoon Red Cross, Mattoon School Board and many more organizations too numerous to mention.

Rick serves on all these committees because he is dedicated to seeing Mattoon become a diverse community of business with citizen centered opportunities. His positive vision to make Mattoon a better place for all its citizens is one of many assets he brings to the game of city management. Above all else, Rick has the desire and ability to listen to Mattoon’s constituents. Governing a city isn’t something one does in isolation. We must listen to each other and respect other’s opinions. Rick Hall is open to listening to new ideas to create an effective path to a better Mattoon.

We wholly throw our support behind Rick Hall. There is no doubt in our minds that this man should be our next mayor.

Jim and Christie Lawrence, Mattoon

