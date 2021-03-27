LETTER: Hall's years of service have prepared him to be mayor

Citizens of Mattoon, on April 6th, we again will be going to the polls to vote. Not only is this a time to support your favorite candidate but also to utilize one of our most cherished rights, the right to vote. The right of free speech expressed via the means of casting your vote.

In our current local election, we have four candidates running for mayor, which brings me to the point of this letter, mayoral candidate Rick Hall.

Rick began his life of service early as a member of our U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. Rick, a lifelong resident of Mattoon, has served our community over the years in multiple roles including the Mattoon school board, the city council, and has been an active member of Rotary and many more services that support our community.

These countless hours of service that Rick has spent are not for ego, personal gain, but rather for the love of his community. Furthermore, not only do I consider Rick to be our best candidate, I believe that he is also the most well-rounded candidate and quite possibly the best candidate that we have seen in many years. Rick’s many years of service have prepared him to hit the ground running.

Please join me, when utilizing your right to vote in this important election, by voting for Rick Hall.

Jack Smith, Mattoon

