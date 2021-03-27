LETTER: Hausle makes case for his election as mayor

My name is Randy Hausle and I am a candidate for mayor of Mattoon.

The National political atmosphere is currently very divided. We have an opportunity to separate ourselves by focusing on a bottom up solutions. Here is what we can do.

First let's come together. We are one team with one goal. To provide for our families, our values of health, safety and prosperity.

We have a great community with strong business and industry. Consolidated Communications, First Mid and Rural King are regional powerhouses.

We can create businesses which support Rural King by manufacturing products they can sell. We can improve and create technologies which enhance and build Consolidated Communications. Let's create fundable projects to bring to First Mid for financing. There are many other companies here as well so let's elevate them through innovation.

Mattoon In Motion has identified that small factories with 5-15 employees that produce recession-proof products are a successful strategy. We have the best soil on the planet and world-class agriculture. Let's grow food and provide it to our retail stores and our schools.