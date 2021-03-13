LETTER: Hay calls on voters to come together, do their homework

In today's political climate, society as a whole has changed dramatically. Where neighbors are strangers to each other and are judged based on the political sign they display. Not on the values and character they have individually.

In this current election, it seems to have a new type of separation between voters. Not your basic ideologies but on the facts of what city department you support the most.

As a candidate, citizen and taxpayer, I am ashamed to be in such a situation. We need all departments established currently and need to focus on the brighter highlights of what we can do as Mattoon. We face troubling times with the pension deficit, poverty rate and taxation. As a result, from current and past Mattoon City Council's sterilization effect to the economic growth in Mattoon.

We need more diversity in jobs and businesses. We need to create a more business friendly community and a community for the citizens not the interests.

So I ask of all of you who read this. Please do your homework on all the candidates and please get out to vote. That's the only way we can change the direction of our community and our state. By joining together and fighting together as a community.