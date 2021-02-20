LETTER: Heidi Larson best choice for Mattoon school board

I first met Heidi several years ago when she was employed with the local sexual assault counseling center (SACIS). I was teaching criminal justice classes for Lake Land College at the Kluthe Center in Effingham, and Heidi would attend as a guest speaker each semester. She never asked for compensation of any kind, rather she was simply interested in helping to educate my students about an important service.

Heidi has continued that passion for educating others as her career has continued over the years. She earned a doctorate degree and is a professor at EIU, she served as a member of the school board at St. John’s Lutheran School and she founded the B.I.O.N.I.C. mentoring program at Mattoon High School. She is also involved with many community organizations and is a small business owner. Heidi is passionate about education, and she will be an advocate for quality education and student success.