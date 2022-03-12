LETTER: History has overlooked accomplishments of some presidents

The weekend supplement about America's presidents was very good.

John Quincy Adams is worth more of our attention. He gave us the maxim that "We do not travel the world in search of monsters to destroy." He was the first president to have a foreign-born first lady. The second was Donald J. Trump.

After being president he joined the U.S. Congress as a strong abolitionist. As such he delayed the entry of Texas as a state, knowing it would come as a slave state, maybe even two or more slave states. A different fear ended the delay. Texas as an independent republic would develop closer ties to Great Britain than to the United States. Great Britain remembered as the power who burned the U.S. Capital as an act of war and attacked New Orleans in the War of 1812.

Lincoln cannot go un-noticed. He began as president to stand merely against the spread of slavery. Changing this goal post, he insisted on its total abolition in all places of the United States. This final drive gave us two amendments which granted full standing as U.S. citizens to former slaves. This would have an influence on the election of Rutherford B. Hayes.

Such giants cast their shadows.

Leonidas Miller, Mattoon

