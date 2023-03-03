Once again I have to wonder, why the county clerk is leaving us open to election fraud.

Like you, I again received official election mail in the form of a tiny little card that if signed and a box checked allows you to become a permanent by-mail voter. The problem is the information requested and the entire process is too susceptible to fraud.

Everyone in the county knows the information requested can all be found on Judici.com which kindly lists a person's birthday, address, and middle name even. I get them sent to my house for past tenants and can only wonder if one with my name is going out to all my previous addresses.

The only form of fraud prevention is if the county clerk somehow cross checks all signatures as verification. The question is: Will and can she do that? If not, Coles County is more open to the potential for voter fraud than I have ever seen before.

Perhaps these cards could at least allow someone to opt out entirely so that it's clear when someone does not want to vote by mail. One could say that so far we haven't experienced any fraud in Coles County, but to that, I ask, "Would the county even know?" Did someone vote by mail fraudulently, representing themselves as someone else that didn't vote at all? We have no way of knowing unless we can be certain that all signatures were somehow verified.

I didn't get a chance to vote in the last election, but how do I know that someone at a previous address didn't get my card and vote for me? How sure of this process are you? At the very least we deserve some transparency into this ridiculous and absurd process. Otherwise, it only stands to divide.

-- Julian Russell, Mattoon