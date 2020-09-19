 Skip to main content
LETTER: Illinois needs a fair tax system
The Fair Tax amendment will allow the state of Illinois to have a fairer income tax system for its people. Currently, the Illinois income tax is a flat rate of 4.95%. What makes this unfair is that when added to sales taxes, gasoline taxes, and property taxes, the less well off pay nearly twice as much as a share (percentage) of their income than the very wealthy. The rich have not been paying their fair share.

Under the new proposed Illinois system, if your income is:

  • $100,000 or less: lowers the tax rate
  • $100,000 to $250,000: maintains current rate of 4.95%
  • $250,000 to $500,000: raises rate to 7.75%
  • $500,000 to $1 million: raises rate to 7.85%
  • Over $1 million: raises rate to 7.99%

You will get a tax cut if you make less than $100,000. Your taxes will only increase if you make more than a quarter of a million dollars. It’s as simple as that.

It’s time to have a fairer income tax system in Illinois. Vote Yes for the Fair Tax amendment.

Ellen Wolcott, Charleston

