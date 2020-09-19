LETTER: Illinois needs a fair tax system

The Fair Tax amendment will allow the state of Illinois to have a fairer income tax system for its people. Currently, the Illinois income tax is a flat rate of 4.95%. What makes this unfair is that when added to sales taxes, gasoline taxes, and property taxes, the less well off pay nearly twice as much as a share (percentage) of their income than the very wealthy. The rich have not been paying their fair share.
Under the new proposed Illinois system, if your income is:
- $100,000 or less: lowers the tax rate
- $100,000 to $250,000: maintains current rate of 4.95%
- $250,000 to $500,000: raises rate to 7.75%
- $500,000 to $1 million: raises rate to 7.85%
- Over $1 million: raises rate to 7.99%
You will get a tax cut if you make less than $100,000. Your taxes will only increase if you make more than a quarter of a million dollars. It’s as simple as that.
It’s time to have a fairer income tax system in Illinois. Vote Yes for the Fair Tax amendment.
Ellen Wolcott, Charleston
