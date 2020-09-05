LETTER: Important to get out and vote

First of all I'd like to point out you have less than sixty days to make sure your voter information is all correct so you can have your voter card for the election. The state websites are fast at getting any changes done and getting your card out to you within days. That being said, it is extremely important to get out and vote this election. I imagine many of you want to see a winner on November 3rd. It took forty days of recounts in the two-thousand election against Bush and Gore. We don't want forty days of hell. That is what mail-in ballots will cause. That being said I'd like to remind you of something Candace Owens said. "We shut down America, impoverished millions, forced businesses to fail and homeowners to foreclose, over a virus that has a 99.96% survival rate. And the Democrats are demanding we continue the lock-downs for everyone but their protesters." They've gotten pretty good at projecting what they are doing. They accused of Trump of Quid pro quo when we knew Biden had done that exact thing having admitted to it on live TV. They accused him of putting people in harms way by using federal officers when the Mayors and Governors were doing that exact thing by turning their eyes from the violence unless of course when it ended up on their front lawn such as in Seattle. We can add up points and checks on both sides of the aisle I'm sure but only one candidate has been taking action to try and make things better. Joe Biden has not done or said anything to help with anything happening. The man is recluse and when he does show he is ill-prepared and incomprehensible. I'm not calling Trump a saint but I'm not going to get down on him either because we are all given a chance to make up for things we've done wrong. You can use that chance to try and make the world a better place or you can use it as a power grab such as in the case of Biden. The left has not even accepted the results of 2016 and instead of assisting in the growth we were experiencing they chose to sabotage it in an ill attempt at taking back power that they abused. Now they have involved China in their treasonous scheming. How much are you willing to take because of hatred? Are you willing to stand in the way of progress because you're angry? We need an able leader, not leeches. We can bring this country back to the economy we had. It was the best in fifty years and will be even better if we're allowed to re-open. People are ready to get back to work, to normalcy. We were back to being a big game player on the world stage and we can restore this nation to be a force for good. Choose freedom, not fear. Vote in 2020, in person!